How Kamala’s Radical Climate Agenda Will CRIPPLE Your Finances Glenn TV Ep 381

Glenn Beck





September 26, 2024





Americans have felt the pain of skyrocketing electric and gas prices since Biden took office, and it’s only going to get worse. With the election just weeks away, Glenn Beck investigates how Kamala Harris’ extreme record on energy and climate change will impact your wallet. While the Harris campaign has been silent about her true radical climate stance while trying to win an election, her record as California senator and vice president is loud and clear. When Kamala Harris ran for president in 2020, her platform included a mandate that 50% of all new cars be zero-emission by 2030 and that carmakers phase out gasoline-powered engines completely by 2035. As vice president, she cast the tiebreaking vote in Congress to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which included $12 BILLION in grants and loans to help automakers convert factories to build electric vehicles. Glenn uncovers Kamala’s actions and words, combined with the climate activists campaigning for her, to warn that more financial pain is coming under a Harris White House.





0:00 Intro/Kamala Harris's Radical Climate Policies Exposed

15:50 How Kamala's Policies Would Make Your Energy Bill Skyrocket

30:52 Will Kamala FORCE you to buy an electric vehicle?

42:24 The radical plot to SUE energy companies into submission





