BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Kamala’s Radical Climate Agenda Will CRIPPLE Your Finances Glenn TV Ep 381
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 7 months ago

Glenn Beck


September 26, 2024


Americans have felt the pain of skyrocketing electric and gas prices since Biden took office, and it’s only going to get worse. With the election just weeks away, Glenn Beck investigates how Kamala Harris’ extreme record on energy and climate change will impact your wallet. While the Harris campaign has been silent about her true radical climate stance while trying to win an election, her record as California senator and vice president is loud and clear. When Kamala Harris ran for president in 2020, her platform included a mandate that 50% of all new cars be zero-emission by 2030 and that carmakers phase out gasoline-powered engines completely by 2035. As vice president, she cast the tiebreaking vote in Congress to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which included $12 BILLION in grants and loans to help automakers convert factories to build electric vehicles. Glenn uncovers Kamala’s actions and words, combined with the climate activists campaigning for her, to warn that more financial pain is coming under a Harris White House.


0:00 Intro/Kamala Harris's Radical Climate Policies Exposed

15:50 How Kamala's Policies Would Make Your Energy Bill Skyrocket

30:52 Will Kamala FORCE you to buy an electric vehicle?

42:24 The radical plot to SUE energy companies into submission


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwX0SZRJdGE

Keywords
climate changeenergybankruptpresidential candidatekamala harrisglenn beckelectric carsgaselectricradicalcostlawfareelection 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy