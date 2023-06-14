Narrow Your Focus During A Crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In times of crisis, narrowing one's focus can be helpful and a key to survival. Some of this narrowing will occur organically. However, pre planning which items will be the focus in given situations, and which items will go to the "back burner" until the crisis has passed may make decision making more efficient in the moment. As things continue to ratchet up, we all must be vigilant of changes and developments that may bring difficulties. Thank you for watching. https://babylonbee.com/news/official-state-religion-enters-high-holy-days/ https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/06/13/yon-sends-70/