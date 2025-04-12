BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - April 12 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
Follow
93 views • 5 months ago

April 12, 2025

rt.com



Four-hour talks between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's special envoy focus on the Ukraine Conflict. Despite no major breakthrough expected, Moscow points to an emerging common ground. Another US special envoy is toeing Russia's red line, suggesting NATO troops could be used to enforce zones of responsibility in a post-war Ukraine. Washington lays the groundwork for nuclear talks with Tehran, by issuing many of the same old threats. The first high-level talks between the US and Iran in a decade are set to kick off later today - but the Iranian public's expectations aren't high. Hezbollah denies a Western media report on a supposed disarmament deal with Israel. We delve into now narratives about the Middle Eastern conflict are being shaped by such conjecture.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
