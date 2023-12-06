BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SHaDoWCa7 sings Elven Ballad Leliana's Song - In Uthenera (Dragon Age: Origins)
SHaDoWCa7
SHaDoWCa7
16 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 12/06/2023

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on July 29, 2013.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Leliana's Song

Hahren na melana sahlin
Emma ir abelas
Souver'inan isala hamin
Vhenan him dor'felas
In uthenera na revas
Vir sulahn'nehn
Vir dirthera
Vir samahl la numin
Vir 'lath sa'vunin'

English Translation:

Elder your time is come,
Now I am filled with sorrow,
Weary eyes need resting,
Heart has become grey and slow,
In waking sleep is freedom.
We sing, rejoice,
We tell the tales,
We laugh and cry,
We love one more day.

Keywords
deathadventurestoryfantasyballadvideo gamefolkrpgfuneral songdiecelticlullabyelfelvenfairytalerole playslumberrest in peacebarddestiny crossshadowca7dragon agelaid to resteternal sleepdearly departed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy