U.S. Exceptionalism Fades as Fund Managers Turn to Gold

FREE Gold IRA guide: ► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)





In this video, we explore the shifting dynamics of the global economy and how fund managers are reacting to the decline of US exceptionalism.





Watch as Augusta Precious Metals' Harvard-trained Director of Education, Devly Steele, explains why gold may become the asset of choice amid rising uncertainty and how investors are positioning for the future.



