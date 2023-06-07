BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tom Renz | Going Woke WIll Make America Broke (Part 2)
Thomas Renz
Thomas RenzCheckmark Icon
201 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
27 views • 06/07/2023

Accepting a person and being caring and compassionate is a good thing, but accepting bad behavior is not. We cannot accept this trans perversion that's being pushed on our children. 12-year-old's can't make decisions like this, and gender mutilation will not change your sex. Your genes and your genetics don't change with surgeries and hormone therapy and results in lifelong health problems. Why are we nurturing mental disorders? Look at other countries like China and Russia and see if they are pushing the trans culture to their youth, they aren't, but they are happy to push it here, I wonder why... #LGBTQ #Trans #GenderDysphoria #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #GodWins #Groomers #Woke #GoWokeGoBroke

www.TomRenz.com
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com tell them Renz sent you.
Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:
www.Renz-Law.com
Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE:  **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102



Keywords
tomrenzthomasrenzrenzrantattorneytomrenz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy