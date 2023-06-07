Tom Renz | Going Woke WIll Make America Broke (Part 2)

Accepting a person and being caring and compassionate is a good thing, but accepting bad behavior is not. We cannot accept this trans perversion that's being pushed on our children. 12-year-old's can't make decisions like this, and gender mutilation will not change your sex. Your genes and your genetics don't change with surgeries and hormone therapy and results in lifelong health problems. Why are we nurturing mental disorders? Look at other countries like China and Russia and see if they are pushing the trans culture to their youth, they aren't, but they are happy to push it here, I wonder why... #LGBTQ #Trans #GenderDysphoria #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #GodWins #Groomers #Woke #GoWokeGoBroke

