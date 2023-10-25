Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 25, 2023 - GLOBAL HOLODOMOR now being engineered to exterminate billions with FORCED FAMINE

0:00 Intro

8:01 Middle East

15:38 Finance

23:19 Good News

28:13 Energy Breakthrough

41:17 Main Story

1:15:35 Interview with Stephanie Lind





- Mass #starvation engineered to achieve #depopulation

- Tearing down fossil fuel energy infrastructure is key to causing #FAMINE

- $21 trillion in new investment needed in electrical infrastructure to go "net zero"

- 13 million tons of #copper would need to be mined each year in just seven years (to build power transmission lines)

- The needed expansion of electrical infrastructure is a PIPE DREAM that won't happen

- This means the people of the world will be left with no reliable energy infrastructure

- There are no battery-powered farming tractors or reliable construction or #mining equipment

- The Bobcat EV skid steer is a joke

- #Farming will collapse by design

- Westinghouse announces new micro reactors as a clean #nuclear energy solution

- These micro reactors can fit inside containers and produce up to 5 megawatts of power

- Fuel only needs to be replaced after EIGHT years

- Deaths in #gaza reach nearly 6,000 civilians (2,400 children)

- DOING THE MATH: #Israel has so far inflicted 250 9/11s on Gaza

- "Industrial-scale killing" now under way against #Palestinian civilians

- US neocons will gladly sacrifice #Ukraine, #Israel and #Taiwan in their quest for global domination

