In frontline areas of the Sumy region, local men are refusing evacuation — not out of loyalty, but out of fear. They know that once they leave their homes, Ukraine’s draft offices (TCC) will seize the opportunity to send them to the front.

According to local official Olena Syma, even after visits from the police, so-called "White Angels," and community officers, the men chose to stay behind. The reason? They don't want to be forcibly mobilized.