The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks. Mark Farner
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
39 followers
12 views • 6 months ago

Here is another Rock 'n' Roll legend looking to sing a joyful noise unto the Lord. We're here for every bit of it! Enjoy!

Video credits:

Mark Farner 2022-01-28 Flint - full show

Put Mark Farner on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3ViTNBZ

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/40LthEL

https://www.youtube.com/@SilverStallionVideos


The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

godjesuschurchheavy metalrock n rollchristian rockchristian metalussportsnetworkussportsradiotherockalmighty
