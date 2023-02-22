BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NEW TRAIN WRECK -- GOTHENBURG NEBRASKA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
388 views • 02/22/2023

New train wreck in Gothenburg (Nebraska) - 12 cars of the company's train with coal derailed, the railway was blocked


In another train derailment, 31 Union Pacific cars carrying coal derail in Nebraska, company says

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/02/21/nebraska-train-derailment-union-pacific-train-coal/11313432002/


Shared from and subscribe to:

OH MY GOD

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9A901NwoM8Pr/


