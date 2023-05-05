Drone strike result, Russia will have to finish off Ukrainian President Zelensky and his cabinet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Deputy Chairman of Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev stated that the attempted drone assassination of President Vladimir Putin by Ukraine, left the Russian military with no other choice but to "finish" Ukrainian President Zelensky and his cabinet. The Kremlin residence was targeted by a drone, which was successfully shot down by Russian military.
Mirrored - TeleTruth