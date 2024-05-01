Candidate for County Commissioner - District 3, Cliff Schrader

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Cliff Schrader sits down with Eileen to announce that he is running for County Commissioner in District 3 as a Republican. It is currently held by Lisa Beedon, a Democrat. He explains that this District has not been represented by a Republican in over 50 years. He believes that the people are ready for a change: It's not about the political party; It's about the people and their right to know what their elected officials are doing to improve the quality of their life.





