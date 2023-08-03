Quo Vadis





August 4, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 3, 2023.





Dear children, welcome My Calls and, in everything, be like Jesus.





You live in the time worse than the time of the Flood.





The day will come when sin will not be seen as an evil.





The smoke of the demon will cause spiritual blindness everywhere.





The Church of My Jesus will drink the bitter chalice of suffering.





The good priests will be persecuted and thrown out.





I suffer for what comes to you.





Bend your knees in prayer.





Seek strength in the Gospel and the Eucharist.





You will still have long years of hard trials, but those who remain faithful until the end will be saved.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave Pedro a similar message on June 20, 2020.





That message follows here:





Dear children, open your hearts and accept the Love of My Son Jesus.





Be men and women of faith and testify everywhere that you are the Lord’s Possession.





You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment has come for your return.





Do not leave for tomorrow what you can do today.





God is making haste.





Give the best of yourselves and take My Appeals to the world.





Only through the truth will humanity be healed spiritually.





Days will come when the truth will be present in few places.





Many chosen to defend the truth will retreat and embrace what is false.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer over what comes to you.





Pray.

Pray.

Pray.





Do not stray from the path that I have pointed out to you.





Onward in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWo0doAx1G4