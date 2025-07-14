© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Disappoints
- Trump has done a 180 on fundamental campaign promises including stopping the Ukraine War and getting to the bottom of Epstein Island.
- Pam Bondi is carrying out Trump's policy of burying the Epstein Island scandal.
- The Jewish war against Russia continues with Trump's support.
- Ultimately, the accusation of "racism" is aimed at Jesus Christ and the Gospel because salvation is based on blood/race.
- The Church has created a new Jesus that is inoffensive to Satan and the Jews.
- If we cannot govern ourselves by voting, then we are forced to rebel against the cabal the controls our rulers through blackmail.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com
