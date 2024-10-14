Lyme disease is a variant of HIV.

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Again, we have to stop naming Lyme disease. Lyme is a place in Connecticut. It's a variant of HIV. So you've always had the neuro HIV variant and the Borrelia and the Babesia and the various other microbes that come in it, or Epstein Barr Virus. You know, there are millions of strains, and everybody in the world is infected with EBV. What matters is, when your immune system loses control of that. There are lots of other ideas. The foundation of healing for all things AIDS, all acquired immune dysfunction diseases, no matter what they call it, whether they call it cancer, whether they call it Lyme disease, neuro aids, neuralgia, fibromyalgia, myalgic encephalomyelitis, all you're looking at is pathways to healing.

So if you don't have a nutritional foundation of a dimethyl glycine-containing powder. These are nutrients that modulate, they're color, they're Earth, they're how your food nutrifies in order that you can detoxify, silence viruses, silence pathogens. You don't kill bacteria, your immune system gobbles it up.





