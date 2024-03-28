Riccardo Bosi: What Are We Fighting For?

“The enemy of my enemy is my friend” theory is valid — but that’s dictated by force and circumstance.

There comes a point where it’s no longer true.

If we’re not fighting for something bigger than ourselves, the bond that holds us together will dissipate once individual needs/threats are addressed.

What is the biggest thing you’re fighting for?

Give your all for that.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | The Sovereign Soul Show (26 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4m0zkq-australiaone-party-the-sovereign-soul-show-26-march-2024.html