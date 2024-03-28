Riccardo Bosi: What Are We Fighting For?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“The enemy of my enemy is my friend” theory is valid — but that’s dictated by force and circumstance.
There comes a point where it’s no longer true.
If we’re not fighting for something bigger than ourselves, the bond that holds us together will dissipate once individual needs/threats are addressed.
What is the biggest thing you’re fighting for?
Give your all for that.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Sovereign Soul Show (26 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4m0zkq-australiaone-party-the-sovereign-soul-show-26-march-2024.html