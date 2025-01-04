Christian New Year's Eve Resolutions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video presents practical insights about the Christian perspective on New Year's Eve Resoltioons. It sumarizes ideas created in an online article called: Inspiring Christian New Year's Resolutions: Faith-Focused Goals for 2025. It is illustrated with images that display Bible verses about God's purpose in our daily lives. The music inclues two contemporary Christian songs by Hillsong Worship: Broken Vessels (Amazing Grace) and All Things New.