North Gaza Palestinians Return2 To Stunning Extensive Destruction From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops
مملكة👑ام حسان👑 من غـــزة
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mm9TrmStvow&t
رحلة حسان عالشمال شاهد الحسرة والدمار وادعمونا حتى نقدر نأمن مسكن مناسب لعيلتنا رقم الواتس ف التعليق
Hassan's trip to the north. Watch the sorrow and destruction and support us so that we can secure a suitable residence for our family. Watts in the comment.
https://youtu.be/4BgG7e7HD-M?t=1540
NEW VIDEO FROM GAZA PALESTINE 27 Jan 2025