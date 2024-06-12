© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over the past few weeks, Ukrainian bloggers and numerous telegram channels have been in a very bad mood. Almost every day, war correspondents report on the new territorial losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the entire combat contact line. The situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka direction of the front also continues to deteriorate rapidly. On June 11, 2024, war correspondents confirmed that Russian troops had completely captured the strategically important settlement of 'Novoaleksandrovka'. According to them, on June 11, at 10 a.m. Moscow time, Russian troops hustled the remnants of the Ukrainian Army out of the western outskirts of this village........................................
