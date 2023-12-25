The Founding of JPL and Modern Rocketry – How We Get to Space

This episode examines JPL which later became part of NASA and is one of the foundations of modern rocketry said to take people, payloads and machines to space. Its current mission is mostly space machines like the Mars rovers. We are on Mars… right?

MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/

FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/