The Untold Truth of Gender Identity - Walt Heyer - Freedom Alive® Ep32

Walt Heyer tried to find contentment living as a woman for eight years. But he was still unhappy and confused. Then Walt embraced a relationship with Jesus Christ and experienced true healing. On this episode of Freedom Alive™, hear his story and how he now helps others who are struggling with gender identity and regret.

Originally premiered Mar 6, 2022, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org