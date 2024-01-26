NOVAK ACES RESPONSE TO VACCINE HECKLER

A few days ago at the Australian Open, world #1 Tennis Star, Novak Djokovic faced intense heckling from an audience member who screamed for him to ‘get vaccinated.’ Novak Aces his response on the final point of the match, but Del makes a salient point. A number of those who were publicly critical of Novak, or anyone who refused a COVID shot, have faced sudden health crises. And, why is the medical community refusing to face the reality of skyrocketing excess death in a COVID-vaccinated world?
#AustralianOpen #NovakDjokovic #MikeDickson
