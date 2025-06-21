❗️Ukraine's Metropolitan Longin sends a brave message of opposition to the Zelensky regime and it's military recruiters.

⚡️You have killed 2.5 million of our men. The rest of the men are hiding.

⚡️We will rise up and protect the persecuted 1000 year old canonical Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

⚡️Our women must courageously stand up against the military recruiters and stop them from arresting men for the front lines

⚡️Children of the Zelensky's elites are enjoying life in restaurants overseas whilst our children are dying on the front lines.

⚡️The Zelensky regime is torturing the people of Ukraine who barely have anything to eat.

⚡️Recruitment officers must immediately stop kidnapping our children.

Zelensky’s Inner Circle Imploding Amid Corruption Scandals and U.S. Pressure

Kiev is reeling from a growing scandal implicating Vice Prime Minister Chernyshev in a bribery scheme involving real estate kickbacks. Several of his close allies have been arrested, while Chernyshev himself fled abroad—despite being tasked with convincing Ukrainians to return home. His disappearance has turned into a public embarrassment for Zelensky, who is personally close to him.

At the same time, U.S. media—particularly Politico—have begun directly attacking Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, portraying him as ineffective and unwanted in Washington. His failed visit to the U.S. in June, aimed at securing more weapons and sanctions, was painted as a diplomatic disaster.

The pressure isn’t random. Sources suggest this is part of a broader Western campaign to sideline Zelensky’s top lieutenants—Yermak and oligarch-linked fixer Timur Mindich—as Washington seeks more control over Kiev. Corruption probes against Mindich’s network, including his relatives, are multiplying. Even Western-funded anti-corruption bodies like NABU and SAP, long infiltrated by U.S. influence, are now openly targeting Zelensky’s circle.

Analysts link this crackdown to long-standing U.S. concerns about Zelensky’s authoritarian grip. Already in 2023, the Biden administration grew wary of his “Ukrainian Putin” image and began backing alternatives like General Zaluzhny, before Zelensky sidelined him.

Now, with Trump in office, Ukraine’s pro-Democrat activist class has lost its funding and influence. Yet the campaign against Zelensky persists—possibly driven by Trump’s team or even European allies—to either force a peace settlement with Russia or push Zelensky out entirely.

So far, Zelensky has kept internal control, but worsening battlefield conditions—like Russian gains in Sumy and Dnepropetrovsk—are undermining confidence in his leadership. As one insider put it: “There are those who say Ukraine needs a different leader to win the war—and others who say it needs a different leader to end it.” Both camps are growing louder.

