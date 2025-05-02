World Coin And ID Helping To Create Mark Of The Beast System-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 2 2025

Here’s how it works: You go up to an Orb, a spherical biometric device, and it spends about 30 seconds scanning your face and iris, then creates and stores a unique “IrisCode” for you verifying that you’re a human and that you’ve never signed up before. Then you get some of the project’s cryptocurrency, WLD, for free, and you can use your World ID as a sign-in with integrated platforms, which currently include an open API integration with Minecraft, Reddit, Telegram, Shopify and Discord. Habakkuk to the Courtesy Counter, Habakkuk to the Courtesy Counter please, your prophecy is now ready. And that’s the memo.





“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we are going to go into the NTEB vault and pull up some articles published over the past few years, stories you’ve likely forgotten about, to show you how the plan to give the entire world a digital global ID tied to crypto is not only surviving but thriving. Many of those articles are linked below in the Study Helps section, you should go and read them. Today is Day 1,873 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, and the world is not only embracing AI technology, they are demanding it. On this episode, we show you just how close we are to the human implantable digital device the Bible calls the Mark of the Beast. Coming soon to a mall near you