© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-peace-safety-then-sudden-destruction/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On July 15, 2024, I woke up hearing A LOT of Words that are for NOW. It is in the form of a LIST, from The Holy Spirit, and then a Message followed after."