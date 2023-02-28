GLENN BECK | Bill O’Reilly on why Pete Buttigieg just RUINED HIS CAREER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the biggest stories of the week, says Bill O’Reilly, is the SELF-DESTRUCTION Pete Buttigieg inflicted upon his political career…potentially forever.
O’Reilly joins Glenn to discuss how Buttigieg — thanks to how the Transportation Secretary responded to the East Palestine, Ohio tragedy — may have just ruined his future prospects in D.C.: ‘Beck…there is not one person listening to us right now…[that] would cast a ballot for Pete Buttigieg for ANYTHING.’
Plus, O’Reilly and Glenn discuss the latest in the Ukraine/Russia war, how China may become involved, and Joe Biden’s trip overseas…
