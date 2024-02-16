Even liberal media admits Fani Willis case dead: Rob Finnerty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'GAME OVER': Rob Finnerty cuts through the narrative spun by Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis and prosecutor Nathan Wade as their 'get Trump' mission hit a road block in the form of Thursday's misconduct hearing.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html