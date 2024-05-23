BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How To Speak Without Regret: Building Stronger Marriages with Wise Words
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 12 months ago

In this devotional message, the speaker reflects on the importance of proper communication, particularly in relationships. Citing various scriptures, including Proverbs 14:29, Proverbs 16:32, and Proverbs 15:28, the speaker emphasizes the value of being slow to anger, thinking carefully before speaking and choosing words wisely. The speaker encourages listeners to count their blessings and draw lessons from the Bible to improve their communication with loved ones. Key points include the significance of controlling one's tongue, the impact of words on others, and speaking with wisdom and kindness to foster better relationships.

00:00 Opening Greetings and Introduction to Devotions
00:24 The Importance of Counting Your Blessings
01:17 Embracing the Blessings of Life and Relationships
01:41 The Art of Communication in Relationships
02:07 Navigating the Dangers of the Tongue
02:54 Wisdom from Proverbs on Communication
05:15 The Power and Impact of Words
06:51 Practical Advice for Effective Communication
12:19 Closing Prayer and Farewell


Keywords
relationship advicemarriage counselingeffective communication skillscommunication in marriagebible verses on communicationemotional intelligence in relationships
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy