How To Speak Without Regret: Building Stronger Marriages with Wise Words

In this devotional message, the speaker reflects on the importance of proper communication, particularly in relationships. Citing various scriptures, including Proverbs 14:29, Proverbs 16:32, and Proverbs 15:28, the speaker emphasizes the value of being slow to anger, thinking carefully before speaking and choosing words wisely. The speaker encourages listeners to count their blessings and draw lessons from the Bible to improve their communication with loved ones. Key points include the significance of controlling one's tongue, the impact of words on others, and speaking with wisdom and kindness to foster better relationships.



00:00 Opening Greetings and Introduction to Devotions

00:24 The Importance of Counting Your Blessings

01:17 Embracing the Blessings of Life and Relationships

01:41 The Art of Communication in Relationships

02:07 Navigating the Dangers of the Tongue

02:54 Wisdom from Proverbs on Communication

05:15 The Power and Impact of Words

06:51 Practical Advice for Effective Communication

12:19 Closing Prayer and Farewell



