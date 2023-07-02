The Evil of Pri[demon]th

There isn't much else I can add to what she said. And, she’s 100% on target.

But I have one question? Where the hell are the men? Why do they refuse to stand against this wickedness and immorality? As the eilte pedophiles, corporate whores of Babylon, and political criminals destroy society, we sit idle and wait. We wait for the pangs of hell to rain down on our heads and do nothing.

God said in the days of Noah are the signs. We’re way past that. The window’s closed, but the choice can still be made. Die free or as a slave for the hours at hand.

With those words in mind, reconsider what the 4th means. It’s not about fireworks and beer. There’s more riding on it today than ever before.

---

Consider Joining

Subscribe to my Free Newsletter and keep current with my new work as it unfolds. Or considered a Paid Subscription and receive access to members-only content.

https://walkinverse.substack.com/

Join me on Telegram.

- https://t.me/wivupdates

---

All videos are posted for educational purposes via fair use clause — Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, and education. WIV Reports does not own the rights to this video.

1- SHARE / 2- DOWNLOAD / 3- REUPLOAD