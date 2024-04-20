BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gail Angeles - EMF, Environment & Our Bodies
What is happening
What is happening
130 views • 04/20/2024

Celeste sits down with Gail Angeles to talk about EMF, diet, smart meters and the impact it has on your life.

Gail Angeles

https://www.rainbowherbals.com/

https://rainbowfoodrocks.com/


Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news


Celestial Report,

Keywords
emfdetoxnanobathallopathic medicineceleste solumelectro magneticgail angelesharmonic eggcelestial reportpulsing electricityfrequency rainbow food rocks smart meters
