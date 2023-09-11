A Startling New Take On The Prophecy Of Our Lady of Akita

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
Our Lady of Akita warned that "The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church" — in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. Most people fighting to establish a Culture of Life have interpreted this passage as the good opposing the bad — but there's a shocking twist that will leave faithful Catholics reeling. Now, John-Henry Westen unpacks the hidden meanings of Our Lady of Akita's warnings and the crisis facing faithful bishops, urging the need to pray for unity in the Truth — and for the future Catholic Church leadership.
