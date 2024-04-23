VAX LOVING HEALTH DIRECTOR KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

bootcamp





Apr 22, 2024





Pedro Frisneda. Rest in peace.

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1782185953857097934





Pedro Frisneda is at Spectrum News NY1.

"Working early this morning at NY1 News with my boss, the NYC Health Commissioner. And I got my COVID vaccine! #ilovemyjob 💉 ❤️"

October 20, 2023

https://www.facebookDOTcom/pedro.frisneda/posts/pfbid02o121gatdUaTN4gk9tCGYsZxD8q8KbKbGFjmXvj3sat9Sy16bGW8R6T39k7VngQuol





Pedro Frisneda is feeling accomplished in New York City.

"After almost 5 years with the NYC Department of Health (DOHMH), I am leaving to become the new Associate Director of Outreach at the NYC Mayor's Office of Ethnic & Community Media. Excited for this new opportunity, it is hard to leave the DOHMH Press Office team, doing work that I loved with such committed and amazing colleagues/friends. I am humbled and grateful to have collaborated with so many dedicated, passionate, and professional DOHMH public servants devoted to keeping New Yorkers safe and healthy. I am thankful for all I have learned from them, especially during times of crisis, measles, COVID, monkeypox, etc., and although I am moving on, I will take the lessons learned with me. Let the next chapter begin!"

February 9, 2024

https://www.facebookDOTcom/pedro.frisneda/videos/372402022204334





