CHAPTER 1 of 30: 10 KINGS RULE AUDIOBOOK #UN #oneworldorder

CHRONICLES OF THE FINAL DAY AUDIO-BOOK
In 2037, Earth hangs on the edge of ruin, caught between
destruction and a fragile hope for renewal. The apocalyptic
prophecies of Revelation have come to life, throwing the
world into chaos, and Major Phoenix Bates is caught in a
dangerous struggle between duty and love.
Under the control of a powerful one-world government ruled
by ten kings, only a brave few—rebellious Christians and
Jews—dare to challenge the regime.
Five seals have been broken, the sixth is about to shatter
the sky, and the seventh will bring a seven-year tribulation
like no other. Plagues, disasters, and divine wrath loom
as humanity faces its darkest hour.
For more information refer to https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/