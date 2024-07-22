Banned Dot Video - Maria Zeee - Cyber Attacks & Grid Down - Be Ready! - 7-21-2024

Brett from the Satellite Phone Store joins Maria Zeee to discuss the importance of preparation for difficult times ahead by one of the most important means, which is communication.

Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/

Scroll to the bottom of this page and subscribe to our mailing list: https://zeeemedia.com/about/

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link: https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII

Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com







