BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gaza - Why Israel Wants The Palestinians Out
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
100 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 11/25/2023

Whether it's through re-location or genocide, Israel wants to be rid of the Palestinians once and for all and this is why we're seeing the war crimes by the IDF unfolding in Gaza. Why is Israel doing this?

Could it be to do with money? Money from the rich oil and natural gas reserves beneath the Gaza Strip or is it driven by pure hate of the people?

If oil and gas were the main ingredients of this invasion, then this could also explain why the U.S. rushed its warships to the Middle East after October 7th. Could it be that the U.S. wants to 'protect' these reserves just as it's doing in Iraq and Syria?

Scott Ritter lays it all out for us to consider.

Video Sourced From:

Gacha Gaming

Featuring Scott Ritter - 'Scott Ritter Extra'

Closing Theme Music:

'Arabic Heat' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Gacha Gaming, Scott Ritter, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sat13:13

Keywords
israelmiddle eastwargenocidepalestiniansgazahamasmiddle east warmiddle east conflictillegal occupationisraeli war crimes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy