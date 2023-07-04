© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
06.29 Ava on The Ryan Matta Show
多个中共盗国贼家族拥有的中信集团2018年收购加拿大Ivanhoe矿业20%的股份，2020年1月黑石首次宣布ESG投资策略.
CITIC Group, which is owned by several CCP kleptocrats families, acquired a 20% stake in the Canadian company Ivanhoe Mining, in 2018, and Blackstone announced its ESG investment strategy for the first time in January 2020.
