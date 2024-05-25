Hang on! Chinese ILLEGALS are doing WHAT in America? Just like Laken Riley's killer | Redacted News

Muckraker.com journalists uncover a shocking black market where illegal aliens rent DoorDash and UberEats accounts, paying kickbacks to the account owners.





Muckraker points out that, ""At the time of Laken Riley's murder, the wife of the murderer, Jose Ibarra, said that he had been driving for Uber Eats and DoorDash. Both Uber and DoorDash denied ever employing Ibarra. This means that he was likely driving under another person's account in a similar manner to the Chinese illegals we interviewed.""





Watch the full investigation now on Muckraker's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ad0G6MO1r44