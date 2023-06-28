The War on Ivermectin Continues - Emerald Robinson With Guest Dr. Pierre Kory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(June 27, 2023) Dr. Pierre Kory reacts to the latest regarding the war on Ivermectin and the fact that the U.S. military is STILL giving the "unvaccinated", like 'Army Public Health Center' First Lt. Mark C. Bashaw, the boot.
Dr. Pierre Kory: https://drpierrekory.com/
Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN): https://icandecide.org
The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v2woax0-the-war-on-ivermectin-continues.html