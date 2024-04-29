BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
11 THINGS I WISH I KNEW BEFORE WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY & GASTRIC BYPASS
12 months ago

Weight loss surgery is a controversial subject to say the least. Four months ago I had gastric bypass surgery in Mexico. Bariatric surgery is never easy but to have it and be a part of the medical tourism business was pretty scary. Then I got home and the real struggle to lose weight began. I'm sharing with you some of the complications I faced from having RNY, and some of the mental, emotional and physical challenges I've face and that I wish I knew before I had weightloss surgery.To know CLICK HERE:- https://zip.lu/3iFMz

