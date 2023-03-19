BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GEORGE H.W. BUSH ROLE IN FK MURDER!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
57 views • 03/19/2023

GEORGE H.W. BUSH WAS TRULY AN EVIL MAN. HE HEADED THE CIA, HELPED BRING DANGEROUS DRUGS INTO AMERICA AND HEDED A HIT TEM IN THE DELTEX BUILDING DURING THE JFK ASSASSINATION. FUNNY! THE IDIOT COULDN'T REMEMBER WHERE HE WAS THE DAY JFK WAS MURDERED. HIS PUNK SON GEORGE WAS WALKING OUT OF THE TSBD RIGHT AFTER THE ASSASSINATION. I'M SURE H.W. AND HIS DEMONIC WIFE ARE IN HELL WHERE THEY BELONG. BARBARA IS SUPPOSED TO BE THE DAUGHTER OF ALEISTER CROWLY, HE CALLED HIMSELF THE 666 ANTI-CHRIT BEFORE HE DIED. SEND TO EVERYONE..

Keywords
militaryreligionpolicegovernmentlawpoliticiansarmyend timesdisastermicrochippatsy
