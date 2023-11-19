MEDICAL FREEDOM’S ‘TEXAS SIZED’ WIN!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Nov 17, 2023
Founder and Executive Director OF Texans for Medical Freedom, Jackie Shlegel, joins Del to share the monumental legal win this week in Texas and how she played an integral part in helping get SB7 passed, which protects private employees from being mandated to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Jackie details how she worked closely with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to pass this historic legislation.
#SB7 #GregAbbott #TxLege #MedicalFreedom
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3wc4ty-medical-freedoms-texas-sized-win.html