The Secret to Knowing if your SVG Works - Here's How!

Before you sell another SVG, make sure you check it to make sure that it is a true SVG cut file that will work in home cutting machines like Cricut and Silhouette. In this video training, I teach you how to check make sure your SVG files work correctly. Don't trust SVG from anywhere including software SVG downloading, Fiverr conversions, or design pack buys. Make sure before you get angry customers leaving you negative reviews.





Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:

- Cricut Design Space free software download: https://design.cricut.com/#/





