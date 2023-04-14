BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Secret to Knowing if your SVG Works - Here's How!
DaveKettner
DaveKettner
3 followers
20 views • 04/14/2023

Before you sell another SVG, make sure you check it to make sure that it is a true SVG cut file that will work in home cutting machines like Cricut and Silhouette. In this video training, I teach you how to check make sure your SVG files work correctly. Don't trust SVG from anywhere including software SVG downloading, Fiverr conversions, or design pack buys. Make sure before you get angry customers leaving you negative reviews.


Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:

- Cricut Design Space free software download: https://design.cricut.com/#/


Please like, subscribe and click on the bell notification to be notified as I release each video in this series of free video training.


Want to learn how to sell on Etsy/Amazon correctly, check out my page here: http://davekettner.com/etsy


Follow Dave Kettner here:

http://www.davekettner.com

Brighteon: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pahyrAEe8OM9

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/davekettner

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dskettner

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dskettner

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/davekettner

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Davekettner

Telegram: https://t.me/wealthmakerdave

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@davekettner

Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/dskettner

Twitter: https://twitter.com/davekettner

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/davekettner


ENJOY!


Dave

Keywords
how to make sure your svg workscricut design spacesvg cut filesdoes the canva svg workdoes my svg workcan i sell my svg
