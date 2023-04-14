The Secret to Knowing if your SVG Works - Here's How!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Before you sell another SVG, make sure you check it to make sure that it is a true SVG cut file that will work in home cutting machines like Cricut and Silhouette. In this video training, I teach you how to check make sure your SVG files work correctly. Don't trust SVG from anywhere including software SVG downloading, Fiverr conversions, or design pack buys. Make sure before you get angry customers leaving you negative reviews.
Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:
- Cricut Design Space free software download: https://design.cricut.com/#/
Please like, subscribe and click on the bell notification to be notified as I release each video in this series of free video training.
Want to learn how to sell on Etsy/Amazon correctly, check out my page here: http://davekettner.com/etsy
Follow Dave Kettner here:
http://www.davekettner.com
Brighteon: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pahyrAEe8OM9
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/davekettner
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dskettner
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dskettner
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/davekettner
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Davekettner
Telegram: https://t.me/wealthmakerdave
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@davekettner
Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/dskettner
Twitter: https://twitter.com/davekettner
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/davekettner
ENJOY!
Dave