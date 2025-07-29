BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pets Are Being Injected With Nano-Tech Poison Vaccines Turning them into Poison Factories Spreading Diseases
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
133 followers
1028 views • 1 month ago

::::How many video's does youtube not show of animals fighting back whenever they get injected and people think thats normal now This is how they turn Your Pet Animals into Poison Factories Spreading Diseases(all vaccins are poison jabs do not fall in for their deceit): Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccines In 2024, Merck Animal Health launched RNA vaccines for dogs and cats in Canada, including Nobivac® NXT Canine Flu H3N2 and Nobivac® NXT FeLV, which utilize self-amplifying mRNA technology. . Nobivac® NXT Canine Flu H3N2: This vaccine uses self-amplifying mRNA that codes for antigens from the canine influenza virus, along with an RNA-dependent RNA polymerase from a Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus. It has a 2.5% rate of adverse events among dogs, including lethargy, diarrhea, and injection site reactions. Nobivac® NXT FeLV: This vaccine uses similar self-amplifying mRNA technology to protect against feline leukemia virus. It has a 2.7% rate of adverse events among cats, including lethargy, injection site pain, and vomiting.

vaccinesmerckpharmakeianano techanimal healthpoison jabsdevils workdevils deceiltnobivac
