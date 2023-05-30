© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Why is the U.S. so Afraid of June 2023? What the Hell is Going On? [BORZZIKMAN's Analysis]In case of a short-term default, GDP will fall by 0.6%, and the number of jobs will be reduced by 500,000. Even though the crises phenomena in the American economy are obvious, I would not expect any default. Everything that is happening now in the United States is a purely political show played by Republicans and Democrats. Although the level of degradation of political elites in the West has reached such a high level that it is also impossible to exclude the admission of default for the sake of solving their domestic political tasks.
*********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN