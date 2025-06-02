BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Zelensky doubles down on pressure over peace & diplomacy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 3 months ago

Zelensky doubles down on pressure over diplomacy.

Commenting on the Istanbul talks, Zelensky calls his partners and 'everyone in the world' to ramp up sanctions on Russia and restrict its oil trade.

Adding: 

Russia just stuck Ukraine with a 103.6 billion hryvnia ($2.5 billion) bill

That’s what Kiev now owes to the families of 6,000 dead soldiers—assuming all the bodies are identifiable.

Under Ukrainian law, each family is entitled to up to 17.27 million hryvnias, or about $422,800.

Multiply that by 6,000 and the total hits 103.6 billion hryvnias, or $2.5 billion USD.

ℹ️As of June 2025, the Ukrainian government provides a one-time financial compensation to the families of military personnel who have died in the line of duty. The standard compensation amount is 15 million Ukrainian hryvnias (UAH), which is approximately $367,200 USD at current exchange rates.

Additionally, there is a separate provision for a one-time cash benefit calculated as 750 times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied individuals, which, as of January 1, 2024, is 3,028 UAH. This results in a payment of approximately 2,271,000 UAH (around $55,600 USD).

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy