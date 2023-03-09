RUSSIAN MOD CONFIRMS - Massive Strikes on Key Elements - Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles

RUSSIAN MOD CONFIRMS:

‼️As a result of today's strike on the territory of Ukraine, the bases of strike drones were destroyed.

‼️ The target of the strike has been reached. All the designated objects were hit.

Key elements of the military infrastructure of Ukraine, enterprises of the military-industrial complex, as well as energy facilities that provide them, were hit.

Russian army continues to deliver a massive strike on the territory of the terrorist state of Ukraine.

Immediately after the start of retaliation strikes, emergency power outages began in a number of regions of Ukraine

At the moment, there is no electricity in Kharkov, Kharkov region, Odessa and Odessa region, as well as in Dnipro, Lvov and Lviv region.

There are reports of a subway stop in Kharkov, where the power went out earlier.

💥High-precision, long-range air-, sea- and land-based weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system, hit key elements of Ukraine's military infrastructure, defence and industrial complex enterprises, as well as energy facilities that support them.

💥The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been neutralised. The strike destroyed unmanned drone strike sites, disrupted the movement of reserves and railway transport of foreign weapons, and impeded military repair and ammunition production facilities.



