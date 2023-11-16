The Sane Asylum #192 - 15 November 2023 - Guest: Greg Felton

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The relentless Investigative Journalist and Historian Greg Felton returns to discuss the Israeli atrocities in Gaza along with his books: “Exploding Middle East Myths,” moneytreepublishing.com/shop/exploding-middle-east-myths +“SARS-CoV-2 Contagion, Collusion, Corruption.,” turningthetidepublishing.com/shop/sars-cov-2 as well as his masterwork: “The Host and the Parasite.” moneytreepublishing.com/shop/the-host-the-parasite