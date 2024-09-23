Douglas Macgregor: Ukraine Faces Defeat in Kursk – How Long Can They Hold On?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's video, Colonel Douglas Macgregor dives deep into the latest developments from the critical Kursk front. With Ukraine's forces increasingly stretched and retreating under Russian pressure, the situation is rapidly escalating. Macgregor offers an expert breakdown of Ukraine's precarious position, revealing the potential for a massive strategic defeat. As Russia tightens its grip on key areas, Ukraine's supply lines and defensive capabilities are under severe threat. Is this the turning point in the war that could lead to Ukraine’s collapse? Stay tuned for a comprehensive analysis!
Mirrored - WarZone Echo
