Tuscan Arizona - United States Border Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
United STATES Border ReportHere’s recent footage of a bus stop in Arizona but this could be any bus stop in America.
Military aged men getting a free ride! Deployed all over this country!
Federal, state, and local governments are standing down!
This, is, Beyond Insane!
Source video https://x.com/BorderHawkNews/status/1724144637277831428?s=20
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/united-states-border-report?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#bordersecurity #borderpatrol #honorfirst #usbp #lawenforcement #immigration #immigrants #trump #cbp #k #usa #borderlands #dhs #police #border #migrants #borderpatrolagent #thingreenline #borderwall #nationalsecurity #federalagent #homelandsecurity #blueline #backthegreen #america #tactical #usborderpatrol #buildthewall #covid #undocumen