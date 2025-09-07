Space Harrier II (1988, Mega drive)

Space Harrier is a shoot'em up developed and published by Sega. It was released in North America, Brazil, Europe, Australia, South Africa, Korea and Japan, and later re-released for PC, iOS, Android, Switch and Wii.



It is the year 6236. Harrier once again receives a call for help, this time from the 214th sector. Harrier travels there quickly with his "cosmic gate," and finds that Fantasyland is once again being overrun by hostile forces, and Harrier decides to fend them off again.



Compared to the original Space Harrier, this sequel does not change the original formula. It features new enemies and bosses, and you can activate rapid fire in the options. The game features 13 stages. You can choose to start with any of the first 12 stages, after that ou have to play through the other 11 selectable stages before playing the final stage.

